Justice Abubakar Wali, former Supreme Court Judge dies in kano

A former Supreme Court judge, Justice Abubakar Bashir Wali, has died in his residence at Kano State.
This was disclosed by a family source who said the late jurist died at his residence in Kano after a protracted illness.
It would be recalled that Justice Wali was a pioneer legal practitioner in the north.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court affirms Fintri as Adamawa state governor
Justice Wali was also the first judge from the Shariah Court of Appeal to rise through the rank to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The family source also disclosed that the deceased would be buried Tuesday afternoon according to Islamic rites.