Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A new photo of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has stormed the media. The photo which came out on Monday has been trending because of the image therein. It displayed Obasanjo as a farmer.

The 82 year-old Ex-president had a knicker, T-shirt and a cap on his head, digging the ground to harvest yam at his homestead ‘Ibogun Olaogun village’ near Ifo, Ogun State.

Supported by those with him Obasanjo was able to dig up yams and other farm produce.

Youths should embrace Agriculture – Buhari

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in one of his statements admonished Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture, noting that it is a sector of the economy proving to be the bedrock of the nation’s new economy.

His words, “Agriculture is the future. We realised, rather belatedly that we ought to have been investing in agriculture. We are now aiming at food security because of our large population.

“Our youths, the ones who have gone to school and even those that have not, should go to the farm, to earn respect for themselves.

“Agriculture is providing jobs for millions of our citizens and we are doing well towards the attainment of food security and jobs.

“The media may not appreciate the work we are doing but we will shock them by the success we are recording.”

However, having seen the attitude of some Nigerian youths, Buhari criticized them, saying they were only hustling to get on the gravy train.

The president while speaking during a panel discussion at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster in London last two years (2018), described many Nigerian youths as lazy and not ready to work.

Nigerians could not take his statement as many fiercely criticised him, saying he failed to convey the reality of Nigerian youth’s exploits.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: