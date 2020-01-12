Just in: Nigeria ignores OPEC, grows oil output to 2.2mbd

Kindly Share This Story:

…Plans crude oil bid round by first half of 2020

By Michael Eboh

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, weekend, disclosed that Nigeria grew its crude oil output 2.2 million barrels per day in December.

This was in disregard to the deal Nigeria signed with members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and some non-OPEC countries to curtail global crude oil output in a bid to address the declining price of crude oil in the international market.

Nigeria had been given a quota of 1.77 million barrels per day, after it enjoyed series of exemption because of many months of sabotage and restiveness in the Nigerian Delta which affected the country’s oil output and revenue base.

According to a report by global energy data company, S&P Global Platts, Kyari, who was speaking at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, stated that Nigeria’s December oil production was 2.2 million barrels per day, while the report noted that Kyari, however, declined to say how much of that was crude and how much was condensate.

The report quoted Kyari as insisting that Nigeria was fully compliant with its quota of 1.77 million barrels per day for crude oil.

Kyari explained that OPEC quotas only apply to crude oil production, not condensate, while he disclosed that Nigeria is shifting its upstream work towards natural gas liquids, NGL, and natural gas, to better comply with its crude production quota under the OPEC+ agreement.

Oil licensing round

He maintained that Nigeria was still on track to launch a new oil licensing round in the first half of 2020 for both offshore and onshore blocks.

Kyari, who declined to specify a particular date in the first half for the planned crude oil licensing round, added that Niigeria’s legislature was in the process of reviewing its petroleum law, which according to him, would take care of the concerns.

He said, “You can produce condensate which is not part of the OPEC commitments. We are focusing our production to more gas-based reservoirs so that we can continue to grow our production while maintaining balance in the market.”

“We have met our commitment by December. Nigeria was currently counting production of its new Egina grade as condensate.”

The Platts report quoted a source as saying that Egina crude has a gravity 27.5 API, significantly heavier than typical condensates , and a sulfur content of 0.17 per cent while it added that the oil is expected to have high yields of gasoil and distillates.

Despite the NNPC’s claim of abiding by the 1.77 million barrels deal, S&P Global Platts’ said in its latest survey of OPEC production, it estimated Nigeria’s December crude output at 1.84 million barrels per day, adding that starting this month, Nigeria’s quota drops to 1.75 million barrels under the OPEC+ coalition’s agreement to deepen its production cuts through March.

It noted that Nigeria had been criticized by many of its OPEC+ counterparts for its habitual flouting of its production cap.

The report, however, quoted United Arab Emirates’, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei as telling journalists at the Abu Dhabi forum that Nigeria, along with fellow serial compliance laggard, Iraq, had improved their performance in December.

“December compliance of both Iraq and Nigeria have improved and we thank them for that,” Mazrouei said.

