Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following Monday’s violence in some communities in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, the State Governor, Simon Lalong has ordered the immediate arrest of all Ardos (Fulani community leaders) as well as community leaders from Bokkos, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Monday’s violence was a fall out from the Sunday night attack and killing of not less than 15 people from Kwatas community of Bokkos and at the time the situation was brought under control, many houses and worships centres were razed by the rampaging attackers.

On Tuesday, Governor Lalong had a few minutes’ stakeholders meeting with relevant stakeholders where he ordered for the arrest as State Commissioner of Police; Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede stated that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

READ ALSO:

The Governor who had put in much effort to see the return of peace in the State noted that “things cannot continue in this way, I have changed. How can they say that people are killed and there is no arrest are; Are those killing others spirits? I don’t think you can kill 15 human beings and claim you are spirit and there is not arrest. Commissioner of Police, you should take the community leaders and the Ardos with you so that they can tell you those behind these killings. By the time you go to cell, you will bring out those people that are doing it. If you want to give evidence, give it to the commissioner of police. We are not afraid of criminals.

“Some community leaders and Ardos have done their best but within us, there are criminals. We must expose them no matter how high. If you are one of them, you better take yourself to the police station. The Army is here, Police, Civil Defence, DSS, Operation Rainbow. I want those people today. They should not sleep in their houses. By the time they are arrested, we will solve this problem.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akimoyede had earlier briefed the Governor on the crises and the efforts to contain it explaining that he had held a meeting with the community leaders last Saturday based on intelligence where he warned against any breach of the peace.

“Since I have been in the state since February, no event of this magnitude has happened. We have been investigating the incident in Mangu and then this. We cannot continue in this situation in the State. The security agencies have resolved that those people killing must be arrested no matter how highly placed. Peace must return to this state as we cannot continue in this situation. If anyone has grievances, he should come up and say it so that we can find solution, not to take the laws into his hand and kill. We will not allow it,” the CP said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: