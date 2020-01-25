Kindly Share This Story:

Early morning inferno on Saturday razed the popular Amu Plank and Building Material market in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Properties worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

The source of the fire remains unknown but the fire has since destroyed many shops and planks in the market.

According to eyewitnesses, the Lagos State Fire Service did not arrive at the scene three hours after the fire began.

A trader in the market, Oluwatoyin Atanda, said her family has lost all they have to the fire.

She said: “Our assets, where almost all my family members get their income from. It’s disheartening to see their goods go down in flames with no help coming four hours after. The bravest and strongest man (my dad) I know cried today and it breaks my heart to see it. We can do better as a nation,” she wrote on Twitter.

Amu Market MUSHIN burning for the past 5hours now pic.twitter.com/bYqR8kbdgV — Dhammie_carter (@iam_Dhammie) January 25, 2020

The Lagos Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were yet to arrive the scene at the time of filing this report.

The fire incident at Amu plank market came five days after fire ravaged Abule Egba, a suburb of Lagos.

