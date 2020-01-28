Jungle justice: Angry Mob ignore law, set man ablaze for killing wife in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

Tragedy struck Tuesday at Etitiama Nkporo community in Ohafia council area of Abia state when a man, identified as Kalu Ilum, shot his wife dead while the natives of the community meted instant justice by arresting and setting him ablaze.

Vanguard gathered that Ilum, with no known means of livelihood, had been having marital problems with his wife, simply known as Chichi, a food vendor.

A resident of the community told Vanguard that Chichi had sought for divorce, believing that it was the only solution to the incessant problems with her husband.

“The couple has long unresolved marital issues, leading to the late wife, Chichi who sells food in the community to seek for divorce,” the resident said.

However, things were said to have gone out of hand at about 7am Tuesday when Ilum in a fit of anger, invaded his wife’s shop and shot her dead.

Ilum was reported to have fled after committing the heinous act and hid himself inside water well in an attempt to escape justice.

The natives of the community who were hell bent on getting the man to account for his misdeed, went searching for him, all to no avail. They later engaged the services of a native doctor, who was said to have used his diabolical powers to smoke out the killer husband from the well.

As soon as he came out from well, he was beaten to death and later set ablaze by an angry mob. It was gathered that irate youths of the area marched to his residence and set it ablaze.

Contacted, spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet be briefed on the incident.

