Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Peoples’ wish has been respected

The PDP Governors Forum has congratulated four of its members over the landslide victory recorded on the various post-election petition cases at the country’s Supreme Court.

In a press statement released on Tuesday and signed by the DG of the Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the forum stated that apex court has by its judgments affirmed the wishes of the people who not only voted but defended their votes and the mandates they granted the governors during the gubernatorial election of March 2019.

READ ALSO:

The statement added that the governors should see this as a prompting to do more in delivering democratic dividends to the people who have not only put their hopes on them but have given them their wholehearted trust and undiluted loyalty even in the face of provocation and intimidation from the powers that be.

The statement stated that the apex court verdicts did not come as a surprise because of the massive support the quartet received from the people and residents of Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue and Sokoto States as the case may be during the March 9th, 2019 Governorship Election.

The Forum said the affirmation of the mandates clears the path for the governors to settle down in the enormous tasks of taking their states to greater heights without any further distractions.

It described the victories as a testimony to the transparent, credible, democratic, free and fair election process that produced them and the other PDP Governors.

The statement assured Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Samuel Ortom and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as well as other Member-Governors of the Forum of their unflinching support and loyalty as they continue to serve their various states with integrity, dedication and uncommon patriotism.

Further pouring encomia on the PDP Governors, the statement added: ”These are leaders who put the interests of their people above personal advantage and they deserve to be so acknowledged in all spheres of their endeavors.

”These are leaders who perfectly fit into the category of selfless politicians and deserve the people’s supports to excel.

Earlier in a unanimous judgment delivered on Tuesday the Supreme Court while upholding the election of Samuel Ortom of the PDP as Benue Governor, had in the ruling of the seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, dismissed the appeal by Emmanuel Jime, who contested as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who read the lead judgment, held that the appellants (Jime and APC) failed to present any cogent reason to move the court to tamper with the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts, which both upheld Ortom’s election.

READ ALSO:

In the same vein, the Supreme Court same day affirmed the election of Gov. Fintiri of Adamawa State in a ruling read by another member of the panel, Justice Dattijo Mohammed, to finally put an end to the governorship dispute in the State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: