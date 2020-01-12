Journalists offer financial assistance to 38 indigent patients of UITH

Kindly Share This Story:

Journalists from the News and Current Affairs Department of Radio Nigeria’s Harmony FM, Idofian in Kwara, have reached out to 38 indigent patients of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The General Manager, Harmony FM Idofian, Alhaji Abdulmualiy Adegboyega, disclosed this shortly after the presentation of financial assistance to the beneficiaries at the UITH on Saturday.

Represented by the Head of News and Current Affairs Department of the radio station, Mrs Rasheedat Iliyas, the general manager said the outreach was the fifth of its kind by the news staff of the station.

Adegboyega explained that the annual outreach had afforded the department the ability to extend philanthropic gestures and also show compassion to the needy and impact lives.

He said the outreach had extended support to prison inmates, less privileged homes and leprosy home in the state in the last five years.

The Head of Department Nursing Department, Mrs Ajide Oluwakemi, represented by her Deputy, Mrs Adewunmi Omolora, commended the gesture, saying it will go a long way in bringing relieve to the beneficiaries.

She urged other good spirited individuals and corporate agencies to emulate Harmony FMThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however reports that three out of the patients, whose names were initially penned down to benefit from the gesture, had reportedly passed on.

