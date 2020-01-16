Joshua Akpudje stars as MFM stage comeback to defeat Jigawa Stars

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 15 encounter between MFM FC and visiting Jigawa Golden Stars ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts but the real story is that the game was all about one player, Joshua Akpudje.

The Delta State-born lanky defender made all the difference scoring all three goals which do not qualify for a hat trick.

After bagging the first yellow card of the game he opened the accounts with a 34th-minute own goal when he tried to defend a corner kick but ended up displacing goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi who was already in flight.

Akpudje however soaked in the disappointment and remained determined. He produced the equaliser with a fine finish from a goalmouth melee in the 41st minute and proceeded to nod in the winner from Akanni Elijah’s 69th minute free-kick.

Akpudje told www.npfl.ng that he had the fans to thank for keeping faith with the team after the own goal, the reason he went to the crowd to celebrate the equaliser.

ALSO READ: Ghana appoint ex captain Akonnor as coach

Coach Tope Bulos says the team had a slow start but he was sure they will pick up steam even with the own goal.

“We had a slow start but I was sure the team will pick up their element which they eventually did. For Akpudje, the own goal was a mistake and mistakes do occur. The good thing is the team was not deflated and Akpudje stood up to the responsibility to produce the equaliser and the winner.”

Source: npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: