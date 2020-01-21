Joaquin Phoenix idolizes Heath Ledger as he wins at SAG Awards

Kindly Share This Story:



When Joaquin Phoenix picked up the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for “Joker” on Sunday, the 45-year-old actor spent his entire acceptance speech complimenting his fellow nominees.

Discussing Leonardo DiCaprio, he hilariously recounted that when he was auditioning as a young actor he would always lose out to DiCaprio whose name he claimed was like Voldermort “No actor would ever say his name. Like every casting director would say whispers ‘It’s Leonardo, it’s Leonardo!” He said of the “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” nominee.

Next, he turned to “Ford v Ferrari” star Christian Bale.

“You commit to roles in a way that I can only dream of,” Phoenix said. “You never turn in a bad performance. It’s infuriating. I wish you would, just one time, just suck once, ok?”

The “Gladiator” actor then complimented Adam Driver for his performance in “Marriage Story” calling it “beautiful, nuanced, incredible and profound” and sweetly called out Taron Egerton who shone as Elton John in “Rocketman.”

“Taron you’re so beautiful in this movie and I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to see what else you do,” he said.

Finally, Phoenix acknowledged the late Heath Ledger who won an Academy Award for his creepy turn as the Joker in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

“I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger,” he said. Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose in 2008. He was 28 years old.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: