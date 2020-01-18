Kindly Share This Story:

Wolves secured their first win in six games with a stunning comeback away at an in-form Southampton side on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves started the better of the two sides but Southampton still took the lead after the visitors failed to clear from a corner. Polish defender Jan Bednarek was left free at the back post and tucked home from a sweet free-kick from James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton managed to double their lead prior to the half-time whistle when Shane Long glanced a lovely header past Patricio after a great cross from Cédric.

The Saints almost extended their lead to three as Long hit the post, but he was made to pay for this miss as Pedro Neto controlled the ball on his chest and fired home past Alex McCarthy ten minutes after the break.

Wolves then drew level when Raul Jimenez tucked home from the penalty spot following a silly challenge by Jack Stephens on Wolves fullback Jonny.

And then, the comeback was complete when Raul Jimenez bagged a second goal to make it 3-2 after a great counter-attack led by the scintillating Adama Traore. Six minutes of added time couldn’t provide Southampton with an equaliser and Wolves left St Mary’s with a fantastic comeback win.

