Jime v Ortom: tension mounts in Benue state ahead of Supreme Court hearing

By Peter Duru

Makurdi.. There is mounting tension across Benue state ahead of Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last election, Mr.Emmanuel Jime who is challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

Hearing of the suit was contained in a hearing notice sent to the parties in the matter by the Director of Litigation of the Apex Court.

According to the notice, the Supreme Court would on the same day hear the cross appeal filed by Governor Ortom.

Vanguard recalls that the appeal which was earlier scheduled to be heard on Monday, January 13, 2020 alongside those of Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi and Imo States was later adjourned to Tuesday, January 14,2020

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad further adjourned hearing in the appeals for Benue, Plateau and Bauchi, saying, their appeals would elapse on January 26, 2020 .

Since the shift in date, supporters of both parties and candidates have in the last few days taken to the social media to dish out analysis as to why the ruling of the court would swing in the favour.

Speaking on the development, Convener of the Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka stated that the growing anxiety was expected.

“The growing anxiety and tension is expected but we appeal for restraint on both sides. We also appeal to the jurists to do justice in the matter and avoid the alleged snags and misnomer in the Imo state verdict because the people have had enough of crisis,” he stated.

