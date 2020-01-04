Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant SSA on Youth Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Honourable Kennedy Eyube, has declared that the Annual Jeddo Carnival is inline with the Stronger Delta Vision of the State Government and as such the event will consolidate the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the community since according to him when youths are engaged in things like this that will unite people, they will hardly have time for social vices like cultism, kidnapping among other things.

While, Ambassador Marcus Opugen President of Okpe United, Organisers of the Carnival, Engr, James Umukoro, Commissioner, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DISEC and Comrade Solomon Bayagbon Unuevworo of Jeddo Community all spoke with one voice that the carnival is an act of consolidating peace and development of the area.

To kick the ball rolling, Eyube while addressing journalists said that the essence of the carnival is to promote peace and unity in order to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, “The essence of the Carnival, as you can see 90% of the people here are youths, is to promote peace and unity in order to achieve the Stronger Delta Vision of our Governor”.

According to the SSA, what is paramount to Government is peace which attracts development and that in this respect the Youths of Jeddo Community have made him proud by their continued peaceful posture.

While stressing that the youth is bedrock of the development of any society and that with what they are doing presently will definitely made they to stay away from social vices like cultism, kidnapping among other things.” They have been doing Jeddo proud by bringing everybody together to show that peace is Paramount to us here in Jeddo”

Engr James Mukoro Commissioner of DISEC, said the carnival is to show case to entire world that Jeddo Community is the most peaceful Community not only in Okpe and Delta State but in the entire world so also to prove that the youths,Leaders and Elders of the community have zero tolerance for violence.While Comrade Solomon Bayagbon the Unuevworo of Jeddo Community said the carnival is an annual event where sons and daughters of the community both at home and abroad come together to have fun and celebrate the Christmas and New year occasions.

The President of Okpe United the group that organiser of the event, Ambassador Marcus Opugen said the essence of the Carnival is unite everybody living in the community while commending, Honourable Kennedy Eyube, Chief James Augoye and Rt Honourable Sheriff Oborevwore for their sponsorship of the carnival he disclosed that Okpe United is made of Youths of Jeddo Community with the sole aim of working the leaders of the community to ensure peace progress and development of the community.

