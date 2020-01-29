Japan commits $197, 736 to boost Sesame seed production in Taraba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The pet project of Taraba first lady, Hope Afresh Foundation, has entered an agreement with Japanese government to establish a Sesame seed processing facility in the State.

The contract which is valued at $197, 736, will be funded by the Japanese government under the country’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta who entered the agreement for his country explained that the project would be executed by Hope Afresh Foundation in collaboration with Toyota Tshusho Corporation.

He further assured that the government of Japan would continue to support projects that are people oriented.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to Taraba State Governor On Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Wednesday, said the agreement was at the instance of governor Darius Ishaku.

Taraba’s first lady, Anna Ishaku who spoke at the signing ceremony, lauded the government of Japan for the gesture, which she said was essential to increase sesame seed production in the state and country at large.

Gov Ishaku on his part thanked the Japanese government for the support to the Foundation and the State.

Vanguard

