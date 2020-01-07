Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

A Gospel campaign and liberation organization, Janels Diary Youth Liberation(JDYLF) Foundation has visited the Abuja Children’s Orphanage Home to rejoice with the underprivileged kids and encourage them in the spirit of hope and self-belonging. During the visit on the 1st of January, 2020, the Team from JDYLF extended charitable gestures, as they shared out foods and other relief materials with children in the orphanage.

According to the Founder of Janels Diary Youth Liberation Foundation, Elizabeth Unekwu Omale, who was also in her birthday celebration mood noted that the extension of humanitarian gestures was one of the major ways she marked her birthday and that it creates an avenue for her to engage her Agency in outreaches to help less privileged persons in communities in Nigeria and across Africa.

She stated emphatically that her organization was committed and mandated to ensure that the message of hope, peace, love and joy is continuously spread across humanity thereby giving them more positive reasons to have a good, better and relevant life, as they are being encourage to remain focused on their dreams and aspirations.

The outreach witnessed the presence of Janel and her friends who had good times with kids at the Abuja Children’s Orphanage Home. They also engaged in game plays and social fun activities as a way of identifying with the kids, regardless of their social standards, background and situation.

Some persons amongst the administrative members of staff at the orphanage have appreciate the team from Janels Diary Youth Liberation Foundation and thanked the Founder, Elizabeth for initiating such program that has impacted in children of their orphanage home. They noted that this little extension of love will transform the minds of underprivileged children and the downtrodden in the society as it enlivens their hope of survival.

Vanguard

