JAMB threatens to sanction e-PIN outlets over fraud, arrests five agents

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has threatened to sanction its e-PIN outlet agents found involved in fraudulent practices.

This came as it arrested four agents for allegedly selling ePINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME and Direct Entry,DE, registrations above the stipulated amount.

The board,in a statement, yesterday, by its Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, warned that any outlet caught selling the ePINS higher than the prescribed amount would be sanctioned immediately.

JAMB said the arrested vendors have been suspended from further participation in the selling of ePINs for the 2020 UTME, parents and candidates have been advised to promptly report any case of exploitation. JAMB notes that the cost of the ePINs is N3500 and the reading text N500.

The statement read: “It has come to the knowledge of the Board that agents of certain registered sale outlets are vending the JAMB Registration ePINs at a cost higher than the prescribed fee.

“The Board wishes to reiterate that any outlet whose agents sell the ePINs above the prescribed fee shall be sanctioned. Sanctions to be meted out would include immediate revocation of the license to sell.

The Board, therefore, appeals to all outlets to register only credible tellers for the vending.

“On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, four agents: Abdulrazak Adiza; Mathew Joe; Obekee Godday and Inyang Patrick were arrested for selling ePINs above the stipulated fee and the vendors were immediately suspended from further participation in the selling of ePINs for the 2020 Unfied Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise.

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, one Amodu Friday was apprehended vending the ePINs above the regulated fee. Investigations also revealed that he was actually issuing receipts covering the regulated fee but collecting higher. This is a clear instance of criminality.”

Meanwhile, the board has announced that out of the 692 approved 2020 UTME registration centres, there would be no and should be no registration today in the 243 centres holding third-party recruitment examination.

While regretting any inconveniences caused by the one day shift, the board explained that registrations have been shifted to Friday in order to avoid overcrowding of centres due to the nationwide recruitment examinations.

