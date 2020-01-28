Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The lingering crisis rocking the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC that led to the emergence of two factional chairmen of the council, has been resolved with both chairmen collapsing their structures ahead of the conduct of a unity convention holding next month.

The convention which will be holding in Sagbama, Bayelsa State, will be used to elect members of the electoral committee which will preside over the transition process to usher in a new executive of the council.

It will be recalled that due to an unresolved leadership tussle following the expiration of the Udengs Eradiri tenure as chairman, the council in 2017, produced Eric Omare and Pereotubo Oweilaemi as factional chairmen of the council in separate conventions held at Burutu and Okochire-Okrika in Delta and Rivers States respectively.

