By Nwafor Sunday

Having argued on the legality of Amotekun, a security outfit of the South-West, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Monday shunned his secrete friend that allegedly asked him to stop reacting on national issues to avoid putting his life in danger, saying that he would continue to speak and condemn socio-political ills in the country.

Kayode who is an ardent Critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, vowed never to bow to any power, ‘be it political’. He noted that ‘Courage’ is his second name.

Reacting on Amotekun, Fani Kayode opined, “The sons of Oduduwa have come together as one and we shall prevail over our collective enemies. We have set all our differences aside in order to fight the common enemy.

“Our primary interest is not PDP or APC but the interest of the people of the South West. From today we shall always put them FIRST!

“A strong collaboration and unity of purpose between the people of the South West, South East, South South and the Middle Belt is a fundamental and vital prerequisite for southern and Middle Belt emancipation.

“The fact that a bunch of illiterate butchers and ignorant cattle-rearers like Miyetti Allah can be the ones determining the national narrative and openly threatening the sons and daughters of Oduduwa speaks volumes. Such people are not fit to run a zoo let alone a NATION.

“As for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, he is not just a friend, an in-law and a brother but he is also a visionary, a trail-blazer and a deeply courageous and insightful man who loves his people passionately and for whom I have the utmost respect.”

