It’s unacceptable for outsiders to dictate Africa’s governance – Lungu

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Monday it was unacceptable for outsiders to dictate on how African countries should be governed.

The Zambian leader said Africa should be allowed to dictate how to governs itself instead of outsiders dictating. or imposing their own style of leadership.

He said Africa was slowly choosing how its people would be governed and what structures of governance or institution would be put in place.

Lungu stated these when the outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia, Award, Ali paid him a courtesy visit at the presidential office in Lusaka.

The Zambian leader said his government remained committed to cooperating with all the regional bodies it was affiliated to in Africa.

According to him, African countries could only grow if they realised their potential and work to enhance their growth potential.

He further pledged Zambia’s commitment to strengthen its relations with Sudan in order to improve the lives of people of the two countries.

Zambia, he said, was keen to learn from Sudan’s best practices in the agriculture sector.

On his part, the Sudan envoy commended the Zambian president over his participation in various regional bodies. (NAN)

Vanguard

