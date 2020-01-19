It’s Ondo’s turn to produce NDDC Managing Director ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu weekend said that it is the turn of the state to produce the next Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akeredolu said the law was very clear on how the position should be rotated amongst member states.

He said this while receiving a delegation from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, led by the Honorable Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, at his office, in Akure.

The governor assured that he will continue to demand the rights of his people and the state.

While thanking the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodswill Akpabio and Senator Alasoadura for reversing the earlier composition of the commission, the governor reiterated his support for its forensic audit.

According to him the audit became important following numerous abandoned projects of the commission in the state.

Speaking earlier, Senator Alasoadura assured that the position of the Managing Director of the NDDC will be secured for the state.

Alasoadura lamented that over 12,000 abandoned projects are scattered across the Niger Delta states by the NDDC, adding that things were done with impunity in the Ministry in the past.

He said that before now “nobody was reporting to anybody while huge amounts that had gone to the commission over the years were wasted.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: