Israeli universities, colleges to launch English-Language reform

Kindly Share This Story:

The Council for Higher Education (CHE) approved a new reform aimed at significantly improving the level of English language skills among university and college students. Over the next five years, academic institutions will adopt a study method to ensure students gain the four skills in English necessary to succeed in the 21st-century labor market: reading, writing, comprehension and speech. This is based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

All students starting undergraduate studies as of the 2021/22 school year will take at least two courses in the English language. The courses that students take will be determined according to their level of English at the time of acceptance as a student.

As a result of this new reform, dozens of new English taught courses will be developed in Israeli universities and colleges. In addition to increasing the English level of Israeli students, and providing them with global skills needed for the labor market, this initiative further opens the gates of Israeli higher education to international students. This push complements the CHE’s “Study in Israel” program – aimed at attracting international students to Israeli universities and colleges – and will enable academic institutions to open English taught programs which integrate students from around the world.

This reform in English language studies came as a result of a report submitted by the CHE’s Quality Assessment Division, which examines various fields of study including English in higher education. The committee reviewed input from institutions of higher education as well as the National Union of Israeli Students, with the purpose of improving academic quality in higher education. The committee agreed that proficiency in English-language skills is required to understand the background materials in courses that are part of academic studies as well as to facilitate the best possible integration of students into the workforce.

The initiative was coordinated with the Ministry of Education in order to ensure that Israeli students entering universities and colleges are prepared for the new format. The ministry committed to adopt the CEFR framework, in both English-language studies and in matriculation exams.

Prof. Ido Perlman, Deputy Chair of the CHE, said, “The Council for Higher Education views English-language studies as being very important for academic and international purposes, as part of the provision of sufficient tools and knowledge to students during the course of their academic degree studies as well as their optimal integration into the local and international employment market after completing their studies.”

The CHE and its Planning and Budgeting Committee will assist academic institutions in preparing for this initiative and recommends establishing systems to train English lecturers to teach the four required skills according to the CEFR, train teachers to teach course content in English and to translate courses into English.

In order to ensure that all students are successful in this new program, the CHE also recommended that higher education institutions establish institutional systems to identify and assist students having trouble with English-language studies.

The CHE also recommends establishing an institutional infrastructure to identify and assist students having difficulties in English-language studies.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: