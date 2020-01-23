Isoko women applaud Askia’s human capital dev’t

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh has been applauded for his human capital development drive especially for the women folks in the state.

The commendation was made yesterday by a delegation of the Ewheyae Isoko Women International led by Mrs Catherine Illolo during a courtesy visit on the DESOPADEC boss at his Uzere country home in Isoko South local government area of the state.

In her brief remark during the visit, Mrs. Illolo who also congratulated the DESOPADEC boss on his appointment as managing director and chief executive officer of the interventionist agency said they are indeed proud of him noting that they believe he will not disappoint the Isoko nation on the task given to him.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa IPOB replies IYC over alleged utterances by its zonal chair

She described Chief Askia as the pathfinder of the people and expressed appreciation to him on his numerous women and youth empowerment programmes in not just Isoko nation alone but Delta State in general.

The women also expressed gratitude to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for finding their son worthy for the appointment, which according to them, have brought more gains and infrastructural growth to the oil-producing ethnic nationalities of Delta state.

In his response, the DESOPADEC boss while assuring them of genuine representation on the board thanked them for their visit and appealed to them to continually pray for him and the state governor.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: