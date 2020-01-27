Kindly Share This Story:

The Isoko Economic and Investment Council, IEIC, on Thursday held it’s maiden edition of Isoko Education Round-table at the IDU house, Oleh Delta, with the theme ‘The Future of Education in a Global/digital world”

The event which attracted prominent Isoko scholars, educationists, media magnets, policy makers, captains of industries, politicians and several others, saw the Chairmen of the two Isoko local governments delivering keynote addresses on ways qualitative education can be improved in the locality.

Renowned historian, school and teacher, Prof. Samuel Aghalino who presented the lead paper charged Isoko people to think like global citizens, become globalized champions through the instrumentality of education.

Aghalino, in his paper titled “The history of western education in Isoko: An assessment of the current state of education and educational outcomes’, took the minds of the people through the history of traditional and western education in the area, highlighting the importance of education and the role it has so far played on the lives of the people from the era of the pre-colonial when education came through the vehicle of religion till this day.

READ ALSO:

In a presentation that held the audience spell-bound, Aghalino summed up the way forward thus’, ”

“At this point in time, we must engage all stakeholders through regular contact and annual strategic meetings with elected representatives of our people to save our educational system.

“As an addendum, one of the outcomes of the summit should be the setting up of a standing committee to help evaluate the state of our education in Isoko land. The committee must be made up of credible individuals who can speak truth to power and monitor our educational development in Isoko.

“Within the limit of available resources, the chairmen of the two Local Governments should prioritize education and make specific provisions in their various budgets for the restoration and maintenance of our dilapidated infrastructures”, he said

Other scholars who spoke at the event include Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Prof. Christopher Akpotu, state commissioner for Education Basic and secondary education, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Also present at the event was the Chairman of IEIC, Mr. Ayodele Othihiwa, President-General of Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, media supremo Mr. Mamode Akugha and several others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: