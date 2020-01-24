Breaking News
Ishaku signs Taraba 2020 Budget

Ishaku

Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, on Friday signed the state 2020 budget of N215.8billion.

The state House of Assembly had on Wednesday passed the budget after it scaled the third reading in the House.

The budget, which was christened: “Budget of Accelerated Growth and Development” by the state government was pegged at N215.8 billion by the lawmakers after consideration.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo, the state capital.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who spoke after signing the budget, noted that it represents the determination of his administration to work harder and leave indelible marks in the state.

He said the budget has been specially tailored to cover most areas being targeted for development by his administration.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Joseph Kunini commended members of the House for the quick passage of the budget.

 

