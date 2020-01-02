Iseyin indigenes laud Makinde over choice of young individuals as caretaker chairmen

Kindly Share This Story:

….call for radical approach on the refuse disposal system

By Adeola Badru

THE people of Iseyin in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State have lauded Governor Seyi Makinde on the choice of young individuals as caretaker chairmen of the local government council and its Local Community Development Areas (LCDAs), saying only the young and vibrant could reciprocate the agenda of the state administration at the local level.

A group, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI), gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Segun Fasasi on Thursday, after their new year emergency meeting which was held at Iseyin.

The group gave kudos to Makinde for picking young individuals who they said, knew the needs and aspirations of the local community to drive his policy and programmes at the rural areas.

The group said: “The governor has once again demonstrated his welfarism agenda by picking the youths that really understand the hopes and aspirations of their local communities to take the saddles at the local government council, especially in Iseyin.”

“These individuals are well known in their different fields of endeavours and know where the shoe pinches, they will know what solution to apply to ease the burden of living among our people in the areas of education, health, environmental system among others.”

The statement further called on the individuals chosen to lead the local government areas and the LCDAs to immediately come out with radical approaches to combat the menace of poor refuse disposal system in each local government as devices by the state government.

The group urged the newly-sworn-in caretaker chairmen not to be swayed by what they called political chicanery as it could affect their performance in office.

“The chairmen and sole administrators that were sworn-in were given a mandate by the governor to quickly fashion out ways to end the menace of indiscriminate waste disposal particularly at the local communities.

“Local problems might defy urban solutions, let them come up with radical approaches that will solve the problem once and for all, the funds that are monthly injected to refuse disposal system in the State is better used on other areas.”

The three young individuals that were-sworn in recently to man the affairs of Iseyin Local Government, Iseyin; Araromi LCDA; Awaye and Iseyin South, Koso, include Mr. Mufutau Abilawon, Mr. Ogunleke Timothy and Mr Raheem Ajobola respectively.

Abilawon until his appointment was the Vice-Principal of a public secondary school, while Ogunleke was a local executive member of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), while Ajibola owned a school for Special Needs in Iseyin.

