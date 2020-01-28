JUST IN: Fire razes popular Sabo market in Sagamu (Video)

By David O Royal

The fire gutted Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun State early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained and details are still sketchy.

This was gathered in a video obtained from social media which was uploaded by a yet-to-be-identified user.

According to local reports and as can be seen in the video above, the fire has already razed down some parts of the market and no firefighter was sighted.

Inside the video, a yet-to-be-identified man can be seen pointing towards the market stalls where kola nuts are being sold that have been razed by fire.

