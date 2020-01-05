Breaking News
Translate

Iraqi parliament votes for foreign troops to leave after U.S. strike

On 7:24 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Iraqi parliament votes for foreign troops to leave after U.S. strike

Iraq’s parliament has approved a resolution to oblige the government to end the presence of foreign troops linked to a U.S.-led alliance fighting Islamic State.

In an emergency session, the parliament issued a resolution obliging the government to rescind its previous request for help from the anti-Islamic State coalition after the defeat of the extremist militia.

The parliament also called for the government to prevent any foreign troops from using Iraqi airspace for any reason.

READ ALSO: Militaries suspend training of Iraqi forces after U.S. strike

The move comes after a U.S. airstrike on Friday near Baghdad airport killed a senior Iranian general and Iraqi Shiite militia leader along with several Iran-allied militiamen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!