Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Iran will revenge general’s killing by ‘criminal America’ ― Rouhani

On 10:33 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Iran, Protests, Rouhani
Iran President, Hassan Rouhani

Iran and the “free nations of the region” will take revenge on the United States for killing Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, President Hasan Rouhani said.

“There is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America,” Rouhani said, referring to Iran’s allies across the Middle East.

Soleimani’s “martyrdom … by the aggressor and criminal America has saddened the heart of the nation of Iran and all the nations of the region,” he said in a statement posted on the Iranian government website.

ALSO READ: World War III? How the world is reacting to US killing of top Iran general

His death had “redoubled the determination of the nation of Iran and other free nations to stand against America’s bullying and defend Islamic values”, said Rouhani.

“This vile and cowardly act is another sign of America’s desperation and weakness in the region,” the president added.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!