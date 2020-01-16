Breaking News
Iran wants dialogue with world, working to ‘prevent war’ ―Rouhani

Iran President, Hassan Rouhani

Iran’s president said Thursday dialogue with the world remained “possible” despite high tensions with the United States, and stressed that Tehran was working daily “to prevent military confrontation or war”.

The country attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington’s targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained “possible”.

