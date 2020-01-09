Kindly Share This Story:

—As Varsity teachers meet Buhari in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

IPPIS: Over 70% of ASUU members ha enrolled — FG

This is as the Federal Government has said that about 70 per cent of members of ASUU have enrolled in the g overnment`s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS despite the opposition from the union’s leadership.

ASUU had opposed the IPPIS policy of the government and had threatened to down tools if the government should stop the payment of salaries of its members who refused to enrol, claiming that it was against the university autonomy law.

The union, however, has meanwhile expressed its readiness for dialogue with the government as it proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as an alternative to the government’s centralised payroll system of IPPIS.



After the meeting which was attended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Education Adamu Adamu and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, ASUU leadership led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi declined comment.

Investigation revealed that the meeting was at the instance of the university lecturers who have been resisting enrollment in the IPPIS.

Buhari had ordered the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to stop the payment of salaries of Federal Government workers, including members of ASUU, who failed to enrol on the IPPIS platform by Oct. 31, 2019.

The government later extended the deadline to Nov. 30, 2019.

A source at the meeting revealed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had disclosed that over 90,000 out of about 130,000 university lecturers had enrolled in the IPPIS, stressing that the number of ASUU members yet to register was less than 30 per cent.

According to the source, “The Minister of Finance told ASUU that about 90,000 out of 130,000 members of the union have enrolled in the IPPIS. The ASUU President was surprised hearing this. It is less than 30 per cent of the members that have not enrolled.

” To make the matter worse, the staff that went to register the lecturers were brutalized.”

The source further revealed that the issue of N25 billion Academic Earned Allowances was also tabled at the meeting.

