IPOB’s Kanu to attend parent’s burial on February 14

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has announced his plan to attend the burial of his parents scheduled to hold on February 14, 2020.

Nnamdi Kanu who spoke through IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful said the burial would follow the normal burial preparation, according to the custom of the land.

He, however, refused to disclose the security arrangements put in place for the burial, saying there are efforts to destabilize the burial ceremony.

The statement reads in part: “The burial of our leader’s parents burial will be 14th of February 2020.

“We are not going to disclose our security arrangements because they are many enemies who wish to destroy or destabilize every effort made for the successful burial of this father and mother of our leader

“IPOB is on the ground and nothing will change our resolve to protect the environment.”

Nnamdi Kanu stressed the resolve of the group to maintain a peaceful approach to their struggle for the actualization of Biafra republic.

“We are peaceful and will maintain it to the last point. But nobody should try IPOB,” he insisted.

The IPOB leader lost his father Eze Israel Kanu, four months after his mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, also died.

Eze Kanu was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu Umuahia community till his death.

Vanguard

