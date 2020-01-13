IPOB lawyer’s surviving aide recounts ordeal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—For Onyia Nnamdi Onyebuchi, the only surviving aide to Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who claimed to have escaped death by the whiskers during the December 2, 2019 invasion of Ejiofor’s family house at Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, “it was only by act of God that I did not die in that mayhem.”

According to Onyia who spoke to newsmen from his hideout via text messages, “I was among the five aides to Ejiofor and when the police invaded his house and started shooting sporadically, four of my fellow aides died.

“I escaped the killings by providence and ever since, Nigerian security agencies have staged a manhunt for my soul because I am the closest aide to the lawyer.”

Onyia lamented the rate at which Nigerian security agencies abuse people’s rights with impunity, with particular focus on pro-Biafra agitators in Igboland.

He appealled to the international community to come to the aid of the Biafra agitators and himself, who is still on the run, from being hunted for committing no offence other than being an ordinary aide to Ejiofor.

He added that each time he remembered four of his innocent colleagues who were mowed down by the security agents, he usually feels bad and sober because “those aides did not commit any offence to warrant their untimely death.

“I want to come out of hiding but if they arrest me, they may not even bother to charge me to court to prove my innocence because they do not obey court orders.

“So, let the international community and human rights crusaders come to my rescue before they murder me in cold blood.”

