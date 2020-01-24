IPOB accuses Facebook Nigeria of corruption, shutting down Kanu’s page

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday alleged that FaceBook Nigeria has shut down the page of its leader Mazi Nnamdi.

The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that the shutting down of Mazi Kanu’s Facebook page by Facebook Nigeria is not unconnected with the fact that it has become a rich resource for people determined to expose the alleged misrule in Nigeria and the evil perpetrators of the regime that allegedly enthrone a better life for the Nigerian masses.

IPOB alleged that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the regime it is allegedly protecting, adding that Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, warning that IPOB is not prepared to allow such suffering in the present 21st century.

IPOB’s statement read: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria that has enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect.

“Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: