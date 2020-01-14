Investdata’s 10 golden stocks returns 13.37%

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Investdata Consulting Limited, an investment and wealth creation firm said that its 10 predictable golden stocks have yielded 13.7 percent returns on the average in five weeks, from December 9, 2019 to Friday, January 10, 2020.

The firm said: “Within the period, the Nigerian Stock Exchange returned 9.53 percent opening at 26,855.52 basis points, bps and closing at 29,415.39bps.”

The firm also disclosed that in its determination to ensure that more Nigerians better understand the dynamics of stock market investing and the economy, it would hold a summit in Abuja and Port Harcourt, titled “ Invest 2020 Opportunities & Trade Ideas” scheduled to kick off January 18 and February 8, 2020 respectively.

According to Investdata Consulting: “The Lagos leg of the summit was held on December 7, 2019 with experts educating participants through trading strategies for picking best stocks in good or bad times; critical chart patterns for pinpointing stocks that will soar in 2020, how to identify opportunities in stocks, Exchange Traded Funds, Fixed income and commodities markets under any environment, among others.”

The Abuja and Port Harcourt summit, according to Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer of Investdata Consulting Ltd, “will help participants take advantage of the upcoming earnings season, dividend game plan and other investment opportunities in 2020. Investors will also be taken through investment analysis and theses behind the various ideas; understanding the changing economy and trend for profitable investment; and how successful Value Fund Managers research into and evaluate companies.

“There will also be exclusive insights and actionable value strategies from world-class professional Traders, just as participants will understand more about using Investdata “Buy & Sell Signal” setup strategies and research tools for optimum returns.”

Vanguard

