Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Inter confident of sealing Christian Eriksen signing in January

On 12:25 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Inter Milan, Christian Eriksen
Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) instructs Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen as he comes on the field during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on November 23, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) 

Inter’s chief executive officer Beppe Marotta has revealed that he remains confident that Christian Eriksen will join the club in January.

The 27-year-old has long been linked with a move away from north London, with Real Madrid coming close to securing his signature in the summer. But Inter now looked poised to sign the talented playmaker, though Spurs have not yet been satisfied with the transfer fee offered to them by the Italian giants.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp urges FA to replace Cup replays with penalty shootouts

The Lilywhites are adamant that the midfielder will not depart for less than £17m, with the highest bid tabled so far being well short of that figure. It is understood that the Nerazzurri are only willing to increase their offer to £12.8m, meaning that considerably more negotiating will have to be conducted in the coming days.

In spite of this, Inter’s CEO remains confident that the transfer will be finalised before the end of January., telling Sky Sports: “Eriksen is a fantastic player. We’re waiting and we’re still confident in this deal.”

The Dane has already agreed personal terms, meaning that he will join the club in the summer regardless, but Antonio Conte is eager to sign the player this month in order to bolster his ranks.

The Nerazzurri showed a similar lack of patience in their pursuit of Manchester United skipper Ashley Young, who signed for the Milan-based side last week despite only having a few months left to run on his Old Trafford deal.

ALSO READ:Victor Moses nears Fenerbache exit with Conte’s Inter waiting

Eriksen and Young are unlikely to be the only Premier League players arriving at San Siro during the winter transfer window. Victor Moses has ​agreed personal terms for a switch that would see him reunite with  former Chelsea boss Conte.

Another one of the Italian’s former players, Olivier Giroud, could also be joining the club with Frank Lampard admitting recently that a January departure for the Frenchman ​was a possibility.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!