Inter have confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham for a fee believed to be in the region of £17m.

The story has been one of January’s longest-running transfer sagas, with the Dane thought to be eager to experience something new after six and a half trophyless years in north London.

Inter’s interest has been well documented over the last couple of months and the deal has now been confirmed, with former Ajax star Eriksen signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Serie A title contenders.

​A statement from Inter read: “Christian Dannemann Eriksen is officially a new Inter player. The Danish player, born in 1992, joins the Nerazzurri on a permanent deal from Tottenham and has signed a contract lasting until 30 June 2024.

“All Inter fans would like to take this opportunity to warmly and enthusiastically welcome him and wish him all the best in his adventures in the Nerazzurri shirt. #WelcomeChristian!”

Eriksen leaves Tottenham as one of their best performers over the past few seasons – with his most impressive string of displays coming during the 2016/17 term as Spurs finished second in the Premier League – though his reputation has taken a hit due to some sloppy outings this campaign.

He joins an Inter side he faced in the Champions League last season, scoring in both group games as Spurs progressed to the knockout stages at the expense of their Italian opponents by virtue of a superior head-to-head away goals record.

I Nerazzurri are currently second in Serie A, four points behind champions Juventus as they look for a first league title since 2010, while ​Tottenham remain well off the pace in the Premier League in the race for ​Champions League qualification.

Eriksen becomes Inter’s latest January signing, with the Italian giants previously bringing in Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Source: Fotmob

