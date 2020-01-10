Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the alleged threat by troops of the Nigerian Army fighting the insurgency war in Yobe state, to abandon their duty post due to neglect, the Nigerian Army said on Friday that the threat was fake news hatched by those it called Boko Haram and ISWAP collaborators and sympathizers.

The Army said the fake threat was sponsored by the terrorists groups to get back at the Army after several defeats and losses suffered in the hands of troops in the North East.

This was contained in a statement by Army headquarters titled, ‘Troops of 159 Battalion Reiterate Total Loyalty and Commitment to the Fight Against Insurgency in the North East, Debunk Rumoirs of Mutinous Disposition as Fake News’ signed by Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations.

The Army said, “It would be recalled that on 7 January 2020, some media outlets published a one – sided, unverified report that Nigerian Army troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have allegedly threatened to abandon their duty post over their neglect by military authorities.

“Pursuant to this threat, the troops were also alleged to have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, United Nations, African Union and several other organizations over their long stay in the theatre.

“It has however been revealed through reliable intelligence sources that some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province collaborators and sympathizers who continue to lose out in their unholy activities due to the massive onslaught by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were indeed behind the unscrupulous publications.

“Nevertheless, more than ever before, Nigerian Army troops and indeed all the entire components of Operation Lafiya Dole are committed to wiping out all remnants of the insurgents from Nigerian territory and apprehending their collaborators and sympathizers

“Contrary to the despicable report peddled by the said unprofessional media outlets, the valiant troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have reiterated their unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai and all the constituted authorities.

“The troops also restated unequivocally their absolute commitment to serving their fatherland no matter the price or odds.

“This was disclosed by the troops when the Commander Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Suleiman Idris visited the troops on Thursday 9th January 2020 at their location.

“The Sector Commander was at the location to ascertain the veracity of the alleged mutinous reports in some media but was stunned on arrival by the jubilant reaction of the warrior soldiers who are hungry for action against Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa criminals.

“The Commander then proceeded to deliver the Christmas and New Year messages of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to the troops. He urged them to remain steadfast in their belief in one indivisible Nigeria.

“In a rare display of endurance and their absolute loyalty to constituted authority, the troops presented 100 Push-Ups to their Sector Commander amid cheers and jubilation.

“The troops therefore debunked the reports of mutinous action by them as being preposterous, fake news and indeed a figment of the imagination of the unscrupulous elements behind such reports.”

