Instagram sensations who used their endowment to good effect in 2019

Since the advent of Instagram a lot of people who, ordinarily would have remained unknown have become stars of sort overnight. But as much as the social media platform presents many opportunities, contents have been the major driving force.

And for contents, some Instagram users have been rather creative to generate followers and traffic to their pages. In this regard, creativity entails both innate and acquired and these Instagram slay queens have been able to deploy both to garner popularity, thus taking their craft to the next level. Here, are 7 Instagram sensations who used their God-given gifts to attain some measure of fame and fortune.

Peacer Olayemi: This Ondo State girl would have had no claim or stake to fame if Instagram had not come to her rescue – and all thanks to her humongous twin towers that have attracted some good fortune her way. Her dream was to be an actress and that soon came to fruition when she got a script to appear in a Yoruba film titled “Oye”. She also did some adverts for some brands.

Jennifer Emike : Jennifer Emike is a budding Nollywood actress who is very popular on Instagram for her luscious looks. She has starred in movies like ‘White Wash’, ‘Brown’ and many others. She’s also an interior decorator.

Cynthia Okeke: Cynthia Okeke known as Officiacici on Instagram is a real estate agent, model and actress. She got some subtle endorsements last year with Tevoli Couture and Jennys Glow Nigeria.

Pat Ugwu: Patience Patrick Ugwu who is known as Sugar girl is still an undergraduate in University of Abuja. She’s an actress and video vixen.

“Social media has made things easier for me, I can now dance and tweak and get paid for it. Anything I do people appreciate it, they send me money, messages and even pay my bills, all thanks to social media platform” she had once said in an interview with Potpourri.

Mandy Ujunwa : Ujunwa Mandy Obi is a budding actress from Nnewi local government in Anambra state. She’s a popular face on Instagram famed for her endowment. She has featured in movies like Angry mother, Odida Kingdom, the little prince, and some Igbo movies like: Ajondu, Onye-Nna, Dimona etc.

Whykayy: Ogunjimi Adeyinka, with the stage name ‘Whykay’ took Instagram by storm on account of her endowment and the social media platform embrace her too wholesale. She’s an actor, a singer and many other things as far as entertainment goes. She has done many video skits and some musicals.

