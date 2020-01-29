Insecurity: Sack Service Chiefs now, ADP tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Action Democratic Party, ADP, Buhari asked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sack the Service Chiefs following their failure to end security challenges confronting Nigeria, with continued killings and destruction of property by Armed Bandits.

According to ADP, the time has come for Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; National Security Adviser, NSA, Major- General Mohammed Babagana Monguno; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas to go because they have outlived their usefulness.

A statement by ADP National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani called on President Muhammadu Buhari to know that: “History does not remember Generals but Kings”; the embarrassing inexplicable breakdown of the nations security architecture under your watch if not halted would become an undoing of your administration not the record of service of your Service Chiefs.

“The growing insecurity in the nation has become very alarming lately, hence the need for the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs, who under normal circumstances should have resigned their positions voluntarily having failed to deliver on their mandate in spite of the unprecedented financial and morale support laundered on them by the Federal government.

“A case in point is the recent rain of terror by suspected bandits and herdsmen on innocent citizens in some parts of Plateau, Niger, Benue, Kaduna, Zamfara, Edo and Katsina states.

“It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently expressed surprise at the current surge of insecurity challenges accross the country, having previously promised to end insecurity in the country during his campaign.

“ADP wishes to state fact that Nigerians in all spheres of endeavour are living in perpetual fear of either being abducted, killed or robbed due to the unchecked escalation of activities of Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits, killer herdsmen, kidnappers or armed robbers.

“We wish to draw the attention of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR that at this critical period in our nation’s history where insecurity occasioned by incessant cases of kidnappings, banditry, communal clashes is at its peak, there is an urgent need to sack the current Service Chiefs and appoint a new set of security Chiefs whose vibrancy and fresh ideas will yeild the desired result.

“We urge all religious, traditional and community institutions to counsel their subjects on the need to remain calm and tolerant of one another by exhibiting the culture of unity and peace as law abiding citizens.

“The ADP also call on all Nigerians to embrace the virtues of peace, love, unity and accommodation of one another for national prosperity and progress.”

