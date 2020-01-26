Insecurity: My people under siege, Senator Musa cries out again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The lawmaker representing Niger East, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has again raised the alarm over worsening security challenges in his senatorial district.

Residents of Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State came under heavy attacks Saturday morning when armed bandits in numbers allegedly invaded the villages of Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala, Makera and Dnalagwa killing scores, raping and abducting people.

In what seems to be coordinated attacks, adjoining villages like Amale, Tunga and Adunu were not spared, as the bandits left on their heels more deaths, destruction and abduction, Vanguard gathered.

Senator Musa who earlier this week cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of increasing killings by bandits in his constituency in an emotionally laden voice told newsmen that his people are have become helpless owing to the incessant attacks.

He said, “My people are under siege, innocent families have been displaced, killed, raped, kidnapped and community members straddled in a state of despair. As the attacks continued, more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour comes their way. It is confirmed that the bandits attacked all through the night to this afternoon (Saturday) and most communities are in grave danger.

“For months now, most local governments in Niger East have been under the menacing grip of bandits with no succour in sight. We are again calling on Mr President and all the security chiefs to come to our aid without further delay as the people risk continued attacks from these ungodly killers,” he lamented.

Senator Musa also called on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to rally behind the people in their moment of need.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: