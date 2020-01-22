Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Worried by the insecurity situation in the country, governors, security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders are currently meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital to discuss and come up with a position on the challenges bedevilling the zone. Already in Lafia are the governors of Niger, Benue, Plateau, Kwara and the host state, Nasarawa.

Also present are the Inspector General, DIGs, Commissioners of police, traditional rulers, National Assembly members from the zone and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, governors from the zone are yet to be at the venue of the meeting which was slated to commence at 11 am as sources closed to governor hinted that a closed-door meeting is being held to enable the governors to take a position on the security situation in the zone.

