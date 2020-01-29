Insecurity: Campaigns for sack of Service Chiefs sacrilegious — NDF

Kindly Share This Story:

As reactions continue to trail the calls for the sack of Service Chiefs by members of the National Assembly, the National Democratic Front’s (NDF), has described the development as sacrilegious and unpatriotic.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon, Mohammed Tahir Mongunu and 14 others, for the need to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture.

The motion was, however, greeted with mixed reactions with many Nigerians faulting their position on the state of security in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the National Democratic Front said the lawmakers were more interested in promoting a concealed agenda of compromising the safety of the citizens of Nigeria and not necessarily concerned with the voice of genuine reasoning.

Dr. Abdulkadir Bolaji, National Secretary, who spoke on behalf of the group, called on politicians and members of parliament inclusive to stop their unholy alliance with terrorists, bandits and kidnappers to destabilize the country, adding that the President is on track and will tackle the emergent issues at hand soonest without sacking any of the Service Chiefs.

He said, “At plenary on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the Reps members in a resolution after debating a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Monguno called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the leaders of Security agencies in Nigeria if they fail to resign voluntarily. The Reps members attempted to justify the reason for this unthinkable and impetuous decision to the renewed spate of attacks and killings in Nigeria country.

“Overtime, precisely in the last few months, Nigerians have heard and assessed the campaigns for the sack of Security Chiefs. And it emanates from individuals and organizations inclined to partisanship and intolerant of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is astonishing that some Rep members have wittingly subscribed to this hogwash using a protectively deceptive official cover to push this demonic agenda. The recent baseless alarm calling for the sack of Security Chiefs is amazing to say the least.

“Let it be known to the House of Rep members that it is unambiguous; Mr. President is on track and will tackle the emergent issues at hand soonest.

“The President will accomplish this feat without sacking any of the very patriots that have been so helpful and invaluable in curbing the excesses of insurgencies and insurrections as wished by these seemingly confused agents of the same evil forces orchestrating the carnages in Nigeria.

“NDF finds it repulsive and unfortunate how these disgruntled political elements discuss the Service Chiefs like aliens who have no bearing in the fate of their own country.

“As President Buhari is the Chief Security Officer of Nigeria, the states governors are same in their domains. The House of Reps must first call for their resignation. We call on President Buhari to take a drastic action on Governors who err on security and allow insecurity situations degenerate to raise conditions conducive to criticize and blame the Presidency.”

