Insecurity: Adamawa CAN chairman urges Buhari to sack all service chiefs

By Umar Yusuf

Consequent upon the growing rate of insecurity in the country, especially in the Northern States, Adamawa State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Father Dami Mamza has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack the Security Service Chiefs.

Reverend Mamza, who spoke to some selected Journalists in YOLA Wednesday stated that the Service Chiefs have run out of ideas to contain the security challenges confronting the country.

“The Security Chiefs have outlived their usefulness. They lack ideas to confront the the the teething security challenges bedevilling the country. So there is no point keeping them there just for doing nothing”

“There are lots and lots of vibrant young officers with modern ideas that can checkmate the growing insecurity in the land, then why are we still retaining officers who have run out of ideas on the way out of our present insecurity predicament”? the Clergyman quipped.

“For God,s sake, the entire Northern States are either in the hands of Kidnappers or the BOKO Haram and Billions and Billions of money is being spent to remedy the situation, but to no avail”

” Day in day out the continue to tell Nigerians that the Insurgents BOKO Haram have been degraded, downgraded and some many our communities are no go areas and they want us to believe them while we are sleeping with our two eyes open because of the unknown”, the CAN Chairman who doubles as the Catholic Archibishop of YOLA Diocese fumed.

He accused the Service Chiefs of not using the huge allocation of.money to them purposefully for the control and containing insecurity in the country hence the menace has remained unabated and even growing out of hand.

Recalling the episode that led the killing of the Local CAN Chairman of MICHIKA Local government area of the state by the Boko Haram, Reverend Mamza disclosed that the Church did the negotiations with the insurgents directly and. not through any third party.

He stated that a day after the late chairman was abducted, the insurgents linked up to the church and the family with their demands, but it was unfortunate that while the negotiations last, the beheaded the Clergyman.

” It was after his killing that the insurgents sent the killing of the man of God to the President of the EYN church, Reverend Joel Billi through a link into Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting on the establishment of the Amotekun Security outfit by the government of the Western states, ADAMAWA state CAN Chairman opined that any Nigerian that is against the outfit is equally against the peace of the country.

“We have all sorts of security outfits in all the states in the country all designed to complement the efforts of the security and people are not complaining. Why is the Amatekun drawing special attention?

He stated that any opposition to the establishment of Amatekun in any part of the country is support to insecurity.

Reverend Father Damin Mamza announced that the church in ADAMAWA state will as from Monday next week commence three days of fasting and prayers as their spiritual way of fighting insecurity.

Vanguard Nigeria News

