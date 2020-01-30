Innovation, proper marketing crucial to business survival — GDM Group

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Executive Officer of GDM Group, Mr Victor Afolabi has identified lack of proper marketing and innovation as one of the main reason some business especially start-up struggled to make an impact.

Speaking in Lagos during the company’s 10th anniversary and the unveiling of a new logo, Afolabi said that business environment is something very tough and to stay relevant requires extremely creativity, dynamic and insight into consumer understanding.

“As a company, our primary objective is to help business including a start-up to drive strong innovative products that will help them win their target market and drive market share.

The need for appropriate marketing and innovation is the core of our business. We support business in the area of innovation, marketing and business transformation.

“We are changing from brand solution company to marketing and innovation. Ten years ago, we started as an experiential event below the line agency and in 2015 we became a marketing operation company. Now in 2020, we look at the direction the world is going which is getting more dynamic and we decided that innovation needs to become a critical part of our marketing.

“In this century, people want to be sure of the impact of what marketing is contributing to their business, therefore we decided to change the very core of our business and not only the logo.

Speaking on the future projection during the presentation of learning materials to students of Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School, Afolabi said that in the next 10years they want to be driving better partnership with their clients, leading the industry and creating shared value for all our stakeholders.

“Education is critical to our industry because it involves creativity, imagination, solving problem and adding value along with decision making, and this is also the product of education of the mind. So we think of investing and giving back in the area of education will help in equipping future generation.

Corroborating his views, Executive Assistant to Lagos State governor on new media and public relations, Olusegun Fafore urged the students to embrace technology and be innovative, “technology driving education is the current trend globally, so no children can afford to be left behind and that is why Lagos state government introduces EKO Excel.

“Parents should also be interested in their children education, support them and encourage them to learn. For the once out of school, parents should ensure they go back to school because education is the ladder greatness.

