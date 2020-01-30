Infographics: C. Ronaldo makes more money from Instagram than football

Kindly Share This Story:

When Cristiano Ronaldo departed Real Madrid and took on a new challenge in Italy with Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or/Best FIFA Men’s Player winner incurred a substantial pay cut. Despite that, he remains among the best-paid athletes on the planet, pocketing around $34 million per year.

What is extraordinary, though, is that Ronaldo actually makes more money from paid Instagram posts than from playing soccer at Juventus. That’s according to a Buzz Bingo ranking of the world’s highest earners on the platform.

Ronaldo’s monetization powers are as extraordinary as his skills on the soccer field and he makes an estimated $47.8 million per year from paid-Instagram posts. Second-placed Lionel Messi makes less than half that but the Argentinian soccer star still pulls in an impressive $23.3 million from Instagram posts each year.

Third place goes to Kendall Jenner who pockets just under $16 million from the platform annually. Interestingly, if you want to be among the top ten Instagram influencers, you generally need to be a soccer player or a member of the Jenner/Kardashian clan. There is an exception, however, and that’s Selena Gomez in sixth.

Ronaldo has around 187 million followers on Instagram and due to his enormous reach, companies are willing to fork over enormous sums of money for a slice of the action. The Portuguese player has worked with the likes of Clear Haircare and Nike Football over the years and he pockets an estimated $975,000 for each paid-post on his account.

A paid-post on Lionel Messi’s Instagram account averages $648,000 while Kendall Jenner’s would set a company back around $611,000.

