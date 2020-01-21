Breaking News
INEC tasks Buhari on better policies for persons with disabilities

INEC, Buhari, Disabilities
Independent National Electoral Commission

….As it would help procure data of PWD

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration on the need for better and comprehensive policies to support Persons living with disabilities as it would help procure their data across Nigeria.

Speaking during a one-day strategic meeting in Lagos yesterday tagged ‘Capturing of Disaggregated Data of persons with Disabilities across Nigeria’ organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in collaboration with the International Federation of Election System, IFES, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos State, Sam Olumekun said: “We need comprehensive policies to support the need of those with Disabilities. We often view those with disabilities and through a lens of deficits as against their strength.

“The United Nations, UN believes that there is a need to promote the right and well-being of persons with disabilities.

In the same vein, INEC Deputy Director on civil society organization, Dorothy Bello, reiterate the need for capturing disaggregated data of persons with disabilities saying: “The exclusion of certain groups in decision making not only create more divide and potentially, less peaceful society, but also limits the excluded group in protecting its own interests.

“There is an urgent need to capture the disaggregated data of persons with disabilities across the country. This will assist the commission towards knowing the concentration of voters with disabilities, numbers, gender and type of assistive aid to procure and deploy and will help the commission in inclusive planning”.

Vanguard News

