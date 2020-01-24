INEC promises credible rerun elections in Abia, Akwa Ibom, nine others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday it would conduct credible elections in all the polling units where the court-ordered rerun elections would take place on Saturday.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

The Commission will conduct the rerun elections in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Ogun, and Sokoto States.

Okoye also said the elections would hold as planned in all affected areas.

He said: “The Commission is conducting court-ordered rerun elections in 28 Constituencies in 11 States of the federation.

“Six of the elections involve entire constituencies while 22 will take place in few polling units across the 11 states.

“The Commission has deployed sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the affected areas.

“The Commission has trained the ad-hoc staff and other categories of staff required for the conduct of smooth and transparent elections.

“We are determined to conduct credible elections in all the constituencies.”

Okoye added that INEC had engaged the political parties and the candidates on acceptable electoral behaviour. (NAN)

