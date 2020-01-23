INEC distributes sensitive materials for re-run elections in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi said it is ready for Saturday’s re-run elections in two Federal constituencies, Gamawa and Zaki local government areas of Bauchi state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdullahi Ibrahim disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with journalists at the Bauchi branch headquarters of Central Bank where the sensitive materials were kept for safekeeping.

He stated that all the sensitive materials have been handed over to the INEC officials, and are ready for takeoff to the designated local government areas where elections will hold.

“We have distributed the last batch of sensitive materials. We are very ready. The security agencies are working in collaboration with INEC to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“We have been assured by the security agencies that all materials for this election will be handled with proper care.

“In Gamawa, it will involve 289 voting point, while in Zaki, 4 voting points. In terms of the voter population, the number of registered voters in Gamawa is 130,507, while in Zaki there are 1,663 registered voters,” he noted.

Recall that that the Court of Appeal, Jos Division in November sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, Hon. Umar Tata, representing Zaki Federal Constituency, while also nullifying the election of Garba Gololo of APC representing Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State on grounds of presenting forged certificates to INEC.

The court, therefore, in a consensus judgment, ordered INEC to conduct re-run election in the affected areas within 90 days without APC or its candidate on the ballot.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: