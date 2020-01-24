Breaking News
Translate

Industrialist to Uzodinma: Fix roads, create jobs and invest in education

On 1:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Hope Uzodinma, Emeka Ihedioha, Imo stateBy Victor Ajiromanus

Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on Imo State governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma to prioritise road construction, job creation and education among others.

He expressed optimism that Uzodinma would succeed given his legislative experience and contributions.

READ ALSO: Police lethargy caused establishment of Amotekun ―Yoruba elders

Mbisiogu, in a statement, further urged him to evolve an all-embracing economic policy that would transform the economy of the state.

The industrialist and founder of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited, said Governor Uzodinma has all it takes to make Imo better.

He said the governor should concentrate on road construction, job creation, waste management, education and sports development during his tenure.

READ ALSO: Rerun Election: Tambuwal sues for peace, ready to work with oppositions

He described Uzodinma as a man of implicit pedigree and administrative acumen as justified by his inputs while in the Senate, where he represented the people of Orlu senatorial zone.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!