Industrialist to Uzodinma: Fix roads, create jobs and invest in education

By Victor Ajiromanus

Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on Imo State governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma to prioritise road construction, job creation and education among others.

He expressed optimism that Uzodinma would succeed given his legislative experience and contributions.

Mbisiogu, in a statement, further urged him to evolve an all-embracing economic policy that would transform the economy of the state.

The industrialist and founder of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited, said Governor Uzodinma has all it takes to make Imo better.

He said the governor should concentrate on road construction, job creation, waste management, education and sports development during his tenure.

He described Uzodinma as a man of implicit pedigree and administrative acumen as justified by his inputs while in the Senate, where he represented the people of Orlu senatorial zone.

