Industrial unrest in public service caused by lack of communication — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenegoa

The Federal Government has attributed a lack of effective communication between employers and employees as the cause of unrest and industrial disputes in the public service, advocating the principles of collective bargaining and mutual respect for sustained industrial peace and harmony in service.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan stated this yesterday, during the meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, holding in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Yemi-Esan said the JNPSNC meeting was another opportunity for the representatives of workers and government to interact and formally exchange ideas on some issues generally affecting the growth and development of the public service and particularly the well-being of the entire workforce.

The acting Head of Federal Civil Service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and Chairman of Council, Dr Evelyn Ngige, described the JNPSNC as “a platform for sustained cooperation amongst the respective entities of government and labour at the national and sub-national levels, noting that similar channels of conciliation, mediation and arbitration have been used to facilitate industrial harmony in government and corporate settings.”

She said: “Delegates from government and union sides will still examine existing and emerging issues, re-examine their position at previous negotiations and reach concrete resolutions in the overall interest of the country.

ALSO READ: Court sentences 3 to death by hanging in Osun for bank robbery

It is, therefore, imperative to reiterate that there is need for both government and unions to continually collaborate and embrace the principles of collective bargaining and mutual respect at all meetings in order to achieve and sustain industrial peace and harmony in the service.”

Earlier, in his remarks, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, who was representing by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, said the state government was committed to the ideals of JNPSNC, which was why the state had hosted the meeting for three consecutive years, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: